Honduras suspends rights in 2 big cities amid gang crackdown
Honduras has become the second country in Central America to impose a state of exception suspending some constitutional rights to deal with street gangs
Honduras became the second country in Central America to impose a state of exception suspending some constitutional rights to help fight street gangs when a decree took effect Monday.
The extraordinary measures target the capital Tegucigalpa and the northern business hub of San Pedro Sula, which have both struggled under the sway of powerful gangs like Barrio 18 and MS-13.
The decree published Monday will last one month, but lawmakers will have the ability to extend it, something that has happened repeatedly in El Salvador since a state of exception was imposed in March.
The Honduran measures affect constitutional rights of association, free movement, searches and arrests. The decree by President Xiomara Castro's government gave as justification the threat to life and property posed by the gangs in both cities.
Retired National Police Commissioner Leandro Osorio said the measures would not only seek to prevent crime, but would also carry repressive actions.
“The intent is to penetrate these criminal structures to get to the (leaders),” Osorio said, noting that it would also be important to go after lesser criminals, as well as repeat offenders.
Still, Osorio said it would be difficult and require cooperation throughout the criminal justice system and all of government.
Security analyst Raúl Pineda Alvarado said Honduras’ state of exception so far pales in comparison to the all out effort in El Salvador, where President Nayib Bukele has faced international criticism for repressive tactics.
While noting that El Salvador’s example was indeed “authoritarian,” Pineda said that it was showing real results in terms of the precipitous drop in homicides.
“What is being applied in Honduras is an imitation,” Pineda said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.