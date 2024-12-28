Hundreds gathered in Hong Kong for the city's first pyrotechnics drone show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hundreds gathered in Hong Kong on Saturday to watch the city’s first pyrotechnics drone show, as part of a campaign to raise support and awareness of panda conservation.

The 10-minute drone show featured 1,000 drones, some of which were equipped with fireworks, flying over Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour and forming images of the city’s giant pandas.

During certain parts of the spectacle, some drones displayed fireworks, while hundreds of others formed a three-dimensional panda that slowly rotated in the sky.

Some eager spectators arrived hours before the show to ensure that they would get a good viewing spot.

Eddie Chow, a father who brought his two kids to the drone show, said such shows could attract more tourists to Hong Kong.

“I think the rundown was great, combining fireworks and drones is a very special theme, Hong Kong should have more of these activities,” said Chow, adding that Saturday’s spectacle was his first experience in watching a drone show.

Other spectators, such as Jodi Hung, a Hong Kong resident in her 20s, also praised the drone show as “great.”

“I think people who designed the drone show had very good technique, very amazing, they combined art and techniques together,” Hung said.

Hong Kong has launched a series of activities across the city in recent weeks –- including exhibitions and a panda-themed carnival -– after Beijing gifted Hong Kong with a pair of giant pandas, named An An and Ke Ke. The arrival of the pair takes the total number of giant pandas in Hong Kong to six, all of whom reside at the city’s Ocean Park, a theme park comprising amusement park rides and animal exhibits.