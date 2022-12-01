Hong Kong publisher's national security trial postponed
A Hong Kong court postponed the trial of a pro-democracy newspaper publisher on Thursday after the territory’s leader asked China to effectively block him from hiring a British defense lawyer
The trial of a Hong Kong newspaper publisher who was arrested in a crackdown on a pro-democracy movement was postponed Thursday after the territory's leader asked China to effectively block him from hiring a British defense lawyer.
Jimmy Lai, 74, faces a possible life sentence if convicted under a national security law imposed by the ruling Communist Party on the former British colony. The government objected after judges on Monday approved Lai's plan to hire Timothy Owen, a veteran human rights lawyer.
