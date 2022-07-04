Fourth crew member rescued after engineering ship sinks

A fourth crew member has been rescued after a storm sunk an engineering vessel two days earlier

Via AP news wire
Monday 04 July 2022 05:17
China Ship Emergency
China Ship Emergency
(Hong Kong Government Flying Service)

A fourth crew member has been rescued Monday after a storm sunk an engineering vessel two days earlier, according to a Chinese state broadcaster.

The crew member’s situation is stable and rescue work is still ongoing, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The latest rescued crew was part of a 30-strong crew on board the Fujing 001, a China-registered floating crane, that was involved in building several offshore wind farms, according to local media reports.

The vessel snapped into two and sank on Saturday during the tropical storm Chaba, which had maximum sustained wind speeds of 110 kilometers (68 miles) per hour and was upgraded to a typhoon before making landfall in Guangdong province and Hong Kong.

Chaba hit Fujing 001 about 300 kilometers (180 miles) south of Hong Kong.

Recommended

As of Monday, 26 other crew members are missing and search and rescue operations are still underway.

Hong Kong authorities had dispatched planes and helicopters to aid in the rescue, but said that chances of rescuing the other crew alive were “slim.”

