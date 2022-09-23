Jump to content

Hong Kong to end mandatory hotel quarantine for travelers

Hong Kong’s leader has announced the city would no longer require incoming travelers to quarantine in designated hotels after nearly two years

Via AP news wire
Friday 23 September 2022 09:03

Hong Kong to end mandatory hotel quarantine for travelers

Virus Outbreak Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s leader announced the city would no longer require incoming travelers to quarantine in designated hotels as the city seeks to open up globally after nearly two years.

Incoming travelers will also no longer need a negative PCR test within 48 hours before boarding a plane to Hong Kong, the city's chief executive John Lee said Friday at a news conference. Instead, they will need to present a negative COVID-19 result from a rapid antigen test conducted 24 hours before their flight.

The measures will come into effect Monday.

“While we can control the trend of the epidemic, we must allow the maximum room to allow connectivity with the world, so that we can have economic momentum and to reduce inconvenience to arriving travelers,” said Lee, who also said that authorities will not roll back the measures announced Friday.

He said that there must be a “balance between risks and economic growth."

From Monday, travelers into Hong Kong will have to undergo three days of home monitoring. If they test negative for COVID-19 after three days, they will be allowed into venues such as restaurants and bars.

For nearly two years, Hong Kong required overseas arrivals in the city to serve a period of mandatory quarantine in designated hotels. At one point, the city had among the world’s longest quarantine periods at 21 days of mandatory isolation.

The easing of measures comes as Hong Kong prepares to hold several high-profile events, including the Rugby Sevens tournament in November and an international banking summit.

