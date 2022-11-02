Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Hong Kong braces for Tropical Storm Nalgae

Schools and offices closed and some events in Hong Kong were canceled as tropical storm Nalgae swept past south of the city, while a finance conference that was meant to restore Hong Kong's image as an international business center went ahead

Kanis Leung
Wednesday 02 November 2022 10:49

Hong Kong braces for Tropical Storm Nalgae

Show all 5

Schools and offices closed and some events were canceled in Hong Kong on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Nalgae swept past south of the city, while a finance conference meant to restore Hong Kong's image as an international business center went ahead.

As the city braced itself, temporary shelters were opened and theme parks were closed. Afternoon trading was suspended in the stock market, and some ferry and bus services were halted. The Hong Kong Jockey Club scrapped the evening's horse races.

The Hong Kong Observatory raised a No. 8 typhoon signal, the third-highest warning under the city’s weather system, on Wednesday afternoon as Nalgae's maximum sustained winds hit 90 kilometers (56 miles) per hour.

A late afternoon forecast predicted the storm would skirt within 100 kilometers (60 miles) of Hong Kong, passing over waters south of the city before making landfall in southern China on Thursday.

While Nalgae was expected to weaken, rain was forecast to become more frequent across the region on Wednesday night.

Recommended

The No. 8 warning, which prompted workers to return home, was to remain in force until at least 10 p.m. Whether the signal would be downgraded later would hinge on the strength of the storm and its distance from the city, the observatory said.

Nalgae killed more than 130 people in the Philippines days ago before moving closer to China’s southeastern and southern coastal regions. Hong Kong, a former British colony, returned to China's rule in 1997.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday declared a state of calamity for six months in four storm-battered regions, including in a five-province Muslim autonomous region in the south, where rescuers continue to search for more villagers feared buried in a huge mudslide in a mountainside community.

The storm, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) southeast of the city as of 5 p.m. (0900 GMT), was expected to bring winds with mean speeds of 63 kilometers (40 miles) per hour or more, according to the observatory in Hong Kong.

Residents are urged to stay away from the shoreline and avoid water sport activities, the observatory added.

The government halted various public services, ranging from vaccination and driving license arrangements to child care and elderly centers.

“Nalgae will weaken gradually. However, it will be very close to the vicinity of the Pearl River Estuary tonight,” the weather forecaster said.

Recommended

___

Associated Press writer Jim Gomez in Manila, Philippines, contributed to this report.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in