Grateful to be alive, residents who escaped the Hong Kong apartment blaze wonder what comes next

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It was just after 3 p.m. when William Li received the unusual call from his wife, who was at work, saying she'd heard from a friend that their building was on fire.

There were no alarms, no signs of smoke in his 2nd floor apartment, and no burning smell to give a sense of urgency, so the 40-year-old office worker who was home on a day off decided to change from his pajamas before heading outside.

But when he opened his door eight minutes after his wife called, it was already too late to escape as he was immediately engulfed by thick, black smoke.

“Everything went black before my eyes,” he told The Associated Press. “I thought to myself: I'm in serious trouble.”

That was just the beginning of Wednesday's blaze at the Wang Fuk Court complex on the outskirts of Hong Kong. It would burn for more than 40 hours and engulf seven of the complex's eight buildings before being finally extinguished Friday morning, claiming the lives of at least 128 people with some 200 unaccounted-for, making it Hong Kong's deadliest fire since 1948.

Fire spread through scaffolding

From Li's apartment near ground zero where the fire broke out, the flames shot up bamboo scaffolding covered with nylon netting that had been erected for construction work. It ignited polystyrene panels that had been placed over windows and blew out the glass, allowing the blaze to spread inside. Winds helped the fire jump from building to building.

Authorities are investigating whether the netting covering the bamboo scaffolding, commonly used in Hong Kong and elsewhere in Asia, met fire-safety requirements; why windows were covered with foam panels; and why fire alarms did not sound.

Already police have arrested three people — the directors of a construction company and an engineering consultant — and Hong Kong's anti-corruption authorities have arrested a further eight including scaffolding subcontractors, directors of an engineering consulting company and the renovation project managers.

The complex is in Tai Po, a market town that in the late 1970s was designated as a “new town,” with many high-rise apartments built. The district is now home to about 300,000 of the city’s 7.5 million population, a mix of affluent, middle-class and lower-income groups.

A quiet neighborhood amid Hong Kong's bustle

Li grew up in the Wang Fuk Court complex, while resident Ding Chan and her husband moved there as adults as soon as it was built in the early 1980s, lured by the appeal of the quiet suburban neighborhood north of Hong Kong, far away from the city’s commercial center.

Chan had left her apartment a half-hour before the fire broke out and was at work as a cleaner when she started receiving frantic calls from friends about the blaze.

“I did not believe it at first,” the 70-year-old told the AP.

By the time she got back to the housing estate shortly after 3 p.m. — around the same time Li's wife was calling him with her warning — she could see the flames already spreading quickly and it wasn't long before it reached her own building, and there was nothing she could do but watch.

“I had never seen such a massive fire in my entire lifetime,” she said.

Her husband, I.N. Kong, who is also 70, was also fortunately not at home when the fire broke out.

But Chan, who juggles two jobs and often works six days a week, and her husband who works as an electrician, are now faced with having to rebuild their lives from scratch.

Their unit, which they spent more than a decade paying off, is likely uninhabitable now and Chan said they did not know how they were going to survive for the next months, let alone the longer term future.

They have been put up temporarily in a local hotel, but don't know what comes next.

“I haven’t slept for two nights,” she said. “Where am I going to stay?"

The government has made emergency assistance available to residents, and donations have also been pouring in, but it was not yet clear what long-term financial aid those in need will receive.

Of the more than 4,600 residents in Wang Fuk Court, more than one-third are over 65, like Chan and her husband, according to Midland Realty data based on the 2021 census.

Some 900 people were taken to emergency shelters in the immediate aftermath of the fire, and hundreds of volunteers, including off-duty nurses, social workers and psychological counselors, flocked to the district to offer help.

Sharing his story to help the community heal

Li took to social media to share his ordeal, posting details Friday on a Tai Po Facebook group, writing he hoped to help the community “heal and rebuild together.” By Saturday morning it has generated more than 1,000 comments and had been shared nearly 10,000 times.

After being blasted by smoke when he first tried to venture into the hallway, Li, quickly retreated back into his apartment.

He described hearing explosions, and a photo he snapped shows his room illuminated by the glow of flames outside the window. He told the AP he thought of jumping, but instead decided to wait for rescue.

He called police to report the predicament, put wet towels down to block smoke coming in from under his door and called his wife to tell her he couldn’t get out.

“Everyone told me to wait,” he said.

Hearing voices from the hall, he decided to brave the smoke and went into the corridor where he found two bewildered neighbors who were trying to escape, and led them back to shelter in his apartment.

“I asked them why they had left their own home instead of waiting inside,” he said. “They told me it was because their window had overheated and shattered from the fire and the fire rushed into their home.”

Seeing flames closing in, he began to worry his apartment would soon suffer the same fate.

“That was the moment I began to feel death was very close to me,” he said. “I was terrified, helpless, because I knew my escape route, the doorway, was no longer safe. In that instant I felt powerless, as if there was nothing I could do except wait.”

Not sure what else to do, the father of two reached out to friends for comfort.

“I started telling my friends to help take care of my family,” he said. “I felt like I was facing the end of my life.”

His mother, who lives in Britain, called in panic. “I could only tell her not to worry,” he said.

In the end, help arrived before the flames.

At around 5 p.m., about two hours after his wife called to warn him, firefighters got a ladder to the scaffolding outside his window.

Li told the firefighters to take his older neighbors first, helping them out the small window onto the scaffolding, which they crawled along until they reached the ladder.

“Once my two neighbors had been rescued, I was left alone in the flat,” he recalled.

“At that moment my feelings were very heavy, because I knew I had to leave this home, and that it might be swallowed by the fire — I felt reluctant, but I had no choice. I had to escape.”

As he climbed down the ladder, firefighters yelled at him to cover his head due to falling debris, while hosing him down with water to protect him from the flames.

“The cold water drenched my whole body and the emotions were overwhelming, hard to describe,” he said. “But I felt very lucky.”

Dozens of residents on higher floors of the 32-story buildings were trapped even longer, as firefighters battled extreme heat to conduct door-to-door searches. Li said he had only moved down to the second floor in September, and said he had heard that his former neighbors on the 29th floor had all perished in the blaze.

Emotional family reunion

About two hours after getting rescued, Li finally got to see his wife, son and daughter, who had been watching the blaze from outside, in an emotional reunion.

“My wife cried until her tears were completely dry, unable to cry anymore,' he said. ”My daughter immediately rushed over to hug me saying ‘daddy didn’t die, daddy didn't die.' My son sat quietly to the side, very calm, but tears kept streaming down his face."

Like Chan and her husband, and most other residents of the apartment complex, Li is now left wondering what will come next for him and his family even with the outpouring of support now being offered.

“No matter how many supplies are given, they are of little use — we can only carry what our two hands can hold, even if more is given we have no place to put it,” he said Saturday.

“Still, I am very grateful, Hong Kong people are full of compassion, constantly helping, donating generously,” he said. “At this moment, we haven't yet seen all the stuff, but I will look around and see what can help us.”

___

AP video journalist Ayaka McGill, reporter David Rising and photographers Chan Long Hei and Ng Han Guan contributed to this report.