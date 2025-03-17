Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Hong Kong property developer Lee Shau Kee dies at 97

Hong Kong property developer Lee Shau Kee, who led one of the biggest real estate empires in the former British territory, has died

Via AP news wire
Monday 17 March 2025 12:25 GMT
Obit Lee Shau Kee
Obit Lee Shau Kee (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Hong Kong property developer Lee Shau Kee, who led one of the biggest real estate empires in the former British territory, has died. He was 97.

The company he founded said Lee died on Monday evening peacefully with his family by his side. It did not state the cause of death.

Lee founded Henderson Land Development Co. Ltd. in 1976, and was its chairman and managing director.

Forbes listed Lee as Hong Kong’s second-richest person in 2019 with $30 billion.

He was born in Guangdong province, the coastal region in southern China across from Hong Kong.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in