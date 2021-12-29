Hong Kong police arrest 6 journalists for sedition

Hong Kong police say they have arrested six current and former staff members of an online media company for conspiracy to publish a seditious publication

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 29 December 2021 00:37
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Hong Kong police say they have arrested six current and former staff members of an online media company for conspiracy to publish a seditious publication.

The arrests happened early Wednesday and searches of their residences were underway, police said.

Police did not identify them but online outlet Stand News posted a video on Facebook of police officers at the home of a deputy editor to investigate the alleged crime.

The arrests come as authorities crack down on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. Police charged former newspaper publisher Jimmy Lai with sedition on Tuesday. His Apple Daily newspaper shut down after its assets were frozen.

They also follow the removal of sculptures and other artwork from university campuses last week. The works supported democracy and memorialized the victims of China's crackdown on democracy protesters at Beijing s Tiananmen Square in 1989.

