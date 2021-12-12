Swimmers race across Hong Kong's Victoria Bay
More than a thousand men and women plunged into the cool water of Hong Kong’s Victoria Bay on Sunday morning, competing to see who could swim the fastest across the harbor in open water
More than a thousand men and women plunged into the cool water of Hong Kong s Victoria Bay on Sunday morning, competing to see who could swim the fastest across the harbor in open water.
The New World Harbour Race, which was suspended the past two years due to the pandemic and the 2019 anti-government protests, was held Sunday with a limited field of 1,200 swimmers. The one-kilometer (0.62 mile) race went from Wan Chai on the northern shore of Hong Kong Island to Tsim Sha Tsui in Kowloon
In their blue caps, the swimmers were visible as a flurry of splashes and limbs as they moved across the bay.
Keith Sin, who won in the men's category, said he took the ferry to Wan Chai to scope out the route and made ample preparations to understand the ocean currents.
"After the location scouting, I searched for more photos of the route at night. Then I laid out a route on when to make turns,” he said.
For some participants, the best part of the race was just feeling like life was normal again amid the pandemic.
“It’s a chance to see Hong Kong from a different perspective," said Vincent, a participant in the leisure swim category who gave only his first name. "So yeah, great experience. Nice to see Hong Kong opening up a little and having normal life again.”
To participate, swimmers had to be fully vaccinated and take a COVID-19 test two days before the race.
—-
Wu reported from Taipei Taiwan
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.