Swimmers race across Hong Kong's Victoria Bay

More than a thousand men and women plunged into the cool water of Hong Kong’s Victoria Bay on Sunday morning, competing to see who could swim the fastest across the harbor in open water

Via AP news wire
Sunday 12 December 2021 08:12
Hong Kong Harbor Race
Hong Kong Harbor Race
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

More than a thousand men and women plunged into the cool water of Hong Kong s Victoria Bay on Sunday morning, competing to see who could swim the fastest across the harbor in open water.

The New World Harbour Race, which was suspended the past two years due to the pandemic and the 2019 anti-government protests, was held Sunday with a limited field of 1,200 swimmers. The one-kilometer (0.62 mile) race went from Wan Chai on the northern shore of Hong Kong Island to Tsim Sha Tsui in Kowloon

In their blue caps, the swimmers were visible as a flurry of splashes and limbs as they moved across the bay.

Keith Sin, who won in the men's category, said he took the ferry to Wan Chai to scope out the route and made ample preparations to understand the ocean currents.

"After the location scouting, I searched for more photos of the route at night. Then I laid out a route on when to make turns,” he said.

Recommended

For some participants, the best part of the race was just feeling like life was normal again amid the pandemic.

“It’s a chance to see Hong Kong from a different perspective," said Vincent, a participant in the leisure swim category who gave only his first name. "So yeah, great experience. Nice to see Hong Kong opening up a little and having normal life again.”

To participate, swimmers had to be fully vaccinated and take a COVID-19 test two days before the race.

—-

Wu reported from Taipei Taiwan

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in