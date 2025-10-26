Main wreckage of cargo plane recovered from Hong Kong waters after deadly crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The main wreckage of a cargo plane that veered off a Hong Kong runway and plunged into the sea was recovered from the waters on Sunday, days after the deadly crash.

The Boeing 747, flown by Turkey-based ACT Airlines from Dubai, skidded after landing last Monday and collided with a patrol car, sending both vehicles into the sea. Two workers in the car were killed. The four crew members on the plane were unhurt.

A salvage vessel lifted the front part of the fuselage, adjusting its position in the air. Before the salvage operation, experts had conducted an underwater sonar survey, and the runway where the crashed occurred was temporarily closed.

The aircraft's tail and other parts were lifted on Friday, as well as the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder. The devices were sent to a laboratory for preliminary examination, a government statement said.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the crash. The aircraft was operated under lease by Emirates, a long-haul carrier based in Dubai.

Representatives from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and Turkey's Transport Safety Investigation Center, alongside experts from Boeing, are also part of the investigation. The city's air accident investigation authority said it would release a preliminary report within one month.

Steven Yiu, the airport authority’s executive director for airport operations, earlier said that weather and runway conditions met standards during the crash, while mechanical and human factors were yet to be investigated.