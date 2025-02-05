Honolulu records 6th death from massive explosion of illegal fireworks over New Year's
Police say a sixth person has died as a result of a massive explosion of illegal fireworks over New Year’s in Honolulu
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A sixth person has died as a result of a massive explosion of illegal fireworks over New Year's in Honolulu, police said Wednesday.
A 30-year-old woman died at a local hospital at about 5:59 a.m., the Honolulu Police Department said in a statement.
Last week, a 29-year-old man died in Arizona where he had been flown for treatment of severe injuries suffered in the blast.
The explosion also killed a 3-year-old boy and three women and injured more than 20 people.
The blast set off fresh calls for a crackdown on illegal fireworks that have become increasingly more common in Hawaii. Contraband explosives rock neighborhoods year-round but grow in frequency around the year-end holidays.