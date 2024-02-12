Court documents identify Houston megachurch shooter and say AR-style rifle was used in attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The shooter who opened fire at Texas megachurch before they was killed by security officers was carrying an AR-style rifle, according to search warrant documents released by a prosecutor's office on Monday.

The shooter was identified as 36-year-old Genesse Ivonna Moreno in an affidavit seeking a search warrant for a home in Conroe, about 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) north of Houston. The warrant was released by the Montgomery County district attorney’s office.

A motive for the attack at celebrity pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church that sent worshippers rushing for safety in between busy services on Sunday remains unclear.

The search warrant affidavit requested FBI assistance in retrieving any data from electronic devices found in the home.

Authorities have said a 5-year-old boy and a man in his 50s were injured in the shooting.