Houston hospital workers fired, resign over COVID-19 vaccine
Via AP news wire
Tuesday 22 June 2021 23:51
More than 150 employees at a Houston hospital system who refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine have been fired or resigned after a judge dismissed an employee lawsuit over the vaccine requirement.
A spokesperson for Houston Methodist system said 153 employees either resigned in the two-week suspension period or were terminated on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, a federal judge threw out the lawsuit filed by employees over the requirement.