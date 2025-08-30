Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Israeli airstrike kills Houthi rebel prime minister in Sanaa

The Iranian-backed Houthis say an Israeli airstrike has killed the prime minister of the rebel-controlled government in Yemen's capital, Sanaa

Via AP news wire
Saturday 30 August 2025 15:12 BST
(Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Iranian-backed Houthis said Saturday an Israeli airstrike killed the prime minister of the rebel-controlled government in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

Ahmed al-Rahawi was killed in a Thursday strike in Sanaa along with a number of ministers, the rebels said in a statement.

The Israeli military said Thursday that it “precisely struck a Houthi terrorist regime military target in the area of Sanaa in Yemen."

Al-Rahawi, who served as prime minister to the Houthi-led government since August 2024, was targeted along with other members of his Houthi-controlled government during a routine workshop held by the government to evaluate its activities and performance over the past year, the rebels’ statement said.

