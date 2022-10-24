Jump to content

2 Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct Huawei probe

Two suspected Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct a criminal investigation and prosecution into Chinese tech giant Huawei

Eric Tucker,Nomaan Merchant
Monday 24 October 2022 18:16
Justice Department Huawei
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Two men suspected of being Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct a U.S. criminal investigation and prosecution of Chinese tech giant Huawei, according to court documents unsealed Monday.

The two men, Guochun He and Zheng Wang, are accused of trying to direct a person with the U.S. government whom they believed was a cooperator to provide confidential information about the Justice Department's investigation, including about witnesses, trial evidence and potential new charges. One of the defendants paid about $61,000 for the information, the Justice Department said.

The person the men reached out to began working as a double agent for the U.S government, and his contact with the defendants was overseen by the FBI.

The company is not named in the charging documents, though the references make clear that it’s Huawei, which was charged in 2019 with bank fraud and again the following year with new charges of racketeering conspiracy and a plot to steal trade secrets.

Top FBI and Justice Department officials scheduled a Monday afternoon news conference to discuss a national security matter involving a foreign influence campaign. They did not say whether this case was what would be discussed.

The Justice Department has issued arrest warrants for the pair, but it's not clear whether they will ever be taken into custody.

Spokespeople for Huawei and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

