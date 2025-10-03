Florida waterfront trail to honor wrestling legend Hulk Hogan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A stretch of a waterfront trail in the Florida Gulf Coast community of Clearwater is being renamed to honor the mustachioed, headscarf-wearing wrestling giant Hulk Hogan, who called the city home and died earlier this year.

Florida residents and tourists alike will be able to memorialize “the Hulkster” by soaking up the sun along the causeway that connects Clearwater to Clearwater Beach. They'll also be able to get some reps in at workout stations decked out in Hogan's signature red and yellow colors, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday.

DeSantis made the announcement at Hulk's Hangout, a bar and restaurant in Clearwater opened by the pop culture icon.

“It shows that, you know, his memory is going to live a long time. I mean, it was always said, ‘Hulkamania is gonna live forever,’” said DeSantis, an avowed wrestling fan.

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, died at age 71 in July after suffering a heart attack at his Clearwater home. As of late August, police were still investigating the death.

Hogan stretched his influence into TV, pop culture and conservative politics during a long and scandal-plagued second act of his life.

For many of his admirers, Hogan remains the flag-waving American icon with a horseshoe mustache and bulging biceps who urged fans: “say your prayers, eat your vitamins.”

The Hulk Hogan Trail will be a 2-mile (3-kilometer) stretch of the Clearwater Memorial Causeway Trail. On Friday morning, a red and yellow sign had already been erected along the trail to honor the wrestler.

Nick Hogan, the wrestler's son, said his father would be “so, so proud” to see the trail renamed in his honor.

“Clearwater was always home for him. No matter how far he traveled around the world or where his career took him, he always was grounded here,” said Nick Hogan, whose real name is Nick Bollea.

“He loved to inspire people to be the best version of themselves. So this trail isn’t just a dedication. This is a living legacy,” he added.

Kate Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.