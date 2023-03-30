Watch Humza Yousaf’s debut First Minister’s Questions session

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch from Edinburgh as Humza Yousaf stood for his debut First Minister's Questions after being made SNP leader.

This video shows the scene in the Holyrood chamber as MSPs take their first chance to grill Scotland's new leader.

The session follows three days of ceremony and procedure since his election on Monday.

Already the session has been suspended five times due to continuous interruptions from protesters.

Holyrood's presiding officer ordered the public gallery to be cleared due to the disruptive protest.

Alison Johnstone said: “I don’t think I can adequately express my deep regret that such action is required in our national parliament.

“I’m extremely sorry for the overwhelming majority of those who have travelled to the parliament today to watch their elected representatives at work.”

