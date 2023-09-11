Yousaf praises tech start-up support scheme which has helped almost 400 firms

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A project which has helped almost 400 start-up firms has been hailed as “hugely impressive” by Scotland’s First Minister.

The Techscaler programme has provided mentoring and advice to 387 fledgling technology businesses, with Humza Yousaf saying it had made Scotland “one of the most tech start-up friendly places in the world”.

The scheme, funded with £42 million of Scottish Government cash, already has six hubs around the country – with Mr Yousaf visiting its Stirling site on Monday – and plans to open its seventh base in Dumfries in 2023-24.

With Mr Yousaf’s first Programme for Government, unveiled to Holyrood last week, including £15 million cash to help support entrepreneurs, the First Minister stressed the importance of helping new businesses to boost Scotland’s economy.

He said: “Growing businesses are fundamental to a thriving Scotland and the Scottish Government I lead is committed to doing whatever we can to help businesses unleash the enormous economic potential of accelerating a fair, green and growing economy.

“That is why our Programme for Government is investing in the entrepreneurs of the future, building on the valuable work already taking place within Techscaler.”

Mr Yousaf continued: “Tech start-ups right across Scotland now have access to world-class education and mentoring and opportunities for peer learning and networking through Techscaler – a hugely impressive programme which has made Scotland one of the most tech start-up friendly places in the world.

“We are taking action now, in partnership with business, to help stimulate sustainable and fair economic growth across Scotland.”