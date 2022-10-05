Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Serbian police detain migrant smugglers by Hungary's border

Serbian special police have raided a makeshift camp near the border with Hungary

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 05 October 2022 14:00

Serbian police detain migrant smugglers by Hungary's border

Show all 5
Migration Serbia

Serbian special police raided a makeshift camp near the border with Hungary and detained alleged people smugglers found there Wednesday along with weapons, money and about 200 migrants.

The police operation by the Tisa River came two days after the governments of Serbia, Hungary and Austria agreed to take joint action to curb an increased arrival of migrants into their countries.

Serbia's police said in a statement that some of the people from the tent camp were transferred to state-run facilities and others were brought before prosecutors for investigation of migrant smuggling, weapon and drug possession, and committing violent acts.

“Serbia has not been and never will be an area where criminals and scum come and stay, who traffic in people and make money on their hardship and sorrow,” Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said.

Photos from the scene showed special police searching the camp and escorting a group of people holding their hands above and behind their heads.

Recommended

Police said they found three handguns, an automatic rifle, knives, machetes and money at the camp site,

At a meeting in Hungary this week, Serbia, Hungary and Austria said they would draft a joint action plan on how to counter the arrivals of people fleeing wars or poverty in the Middle East, Africa or Asia.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of people are believed to be camping in Serbia by Hungary's border, seeking help from smugglers to cross and move on toward Western Europe. Hungarian authorities put up a double-wire fence along the border.

___

Follow all AP stories on migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in