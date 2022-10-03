Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Music stops: Energy costs close Hungary theaters for winter

Theaters and other cultural institutions in Hungary are reeling from exponentially growing energy prices, and some plan to close for the winter to avoid the skyrocketing bills

Justin Spike
Monday 03 October 2022 11:45

Music stops: Energy costs close Hungary theaters for winter

Show all 5
Hungary Energy Theaters

A theater in Hungary's capital will sit through a cold and quiet winter after its managers chose to shut it down rather than pay skyrocketing utility prices that are putting a squeeze on businesses and cultural institutions across Europe.

The 111-year-old Erkel Theatre in Budapest, one of three performance spaces of the prestigious Hungarian State Opera, will close its doors in November after exponentially rising energy bills made heating the 1,800-seat building unsustainable.

“We had to decide how we can save," said Szilveszter Okovacs, director of the Hungarian State Opera. "Even though it hurts to decide to close Erkel for a few months, it’s completely rational.”

The institution's energy bills have become "more expensive by eightfold, sometimes tenfold ... the order of magnitude is huge,” Okovacs said. “Something needed to be done because, after all, people’s wages ... are the most important.”

The temporary closure of the Erkel Theatre is just one of many cases of cultural institutions in Hungary struggling to stay afloat as high inflation, a weakening currency and energy costs take a heavy financial toll. It's an example of the pain hitting countries across Europe as energy prices skyrocket because of Russia's war in Ukraine, forcing some factories to shut down, making life more expensive and fueling fears of an impending recession.

Recommended

Hungary's government in July declared an “energy emergency” in response to rising prices and supply disruptions linked to Russia's war. It also made cuts to a popular utility subsidy program that since 2014 has kept the bills of Hungarians among the lowest in the 27-member European Union.

As a result, many businesses and households saw natural gas and electric bills jump by as much as 1,000% from one month to the next.

In an effort to curb energy consumption, Hungary’s government ordered a 25% reduction in the use of electricity and natural gas in public buildings — including in cultural institutions — and mandated that their heating be kept to a maximum of 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit).

Beata Barda, director of the Trafo House of Contemporary Arts in Budapest, said her theater's electricity bills have risen threefold since June and that there's an “uncertainty factor” in what kind of gas bills they might receive going into winter.

To cut costs, the theater will stage around two-thirds of its normal winter program, isolate parts of the building that don't need to be heated and reduce the frequency of rehearsals that require full stage lighting.

“We’d like to avoid shutting down or having to cancel performances, so obviously we’ve got to cut down in all sorts of ways," Barda said.

With inflation in Hungary at nearly 16% and the national currency reaching historic lows against the dollar and euro, households too are struggling with rising prices — something which could lead to a decline in theater attendance and a subsequent spiral of financial troubles in the cultural industry, she said.

“Our audiences have wallets, too, and their expenses have also risen,” Barda said. “How able or willing will they be to come to the theater? This is a really important question.”

In the sprawling Comedy Theatre of Budapest, one of the oldest in the city, the lights in the building's ornamental lobby and winding corridors have been shut off, even on working days, to conserve energy.

The gas bill for the 130,000-square-foot theater has gone from an annual 40 million Hungarian forints ($92,000) to 250 million ($577,000) — a nearly sixfold increase.

“Until now, we could pay our utility bills with the ticket sales of two or three people out of every 100 in the audience,” said the theater’s financial director, Zoltan Madi. “Now, we must forward the ticket price of every second person toward paying our utilities.”

The struggles faced by theaters in Hungary are not limited to the capital. Local governments around the country have announced that theaters, cinemas, museums and other cultural institutions must close for winter to avoid getting hit with high heating and electricity costs.

Recommended

As the energy crisis deepens, more of Hungary's theaters could be threatened with closure — something stage director Krisztina Szekely of the Katona Jozsef Theater in Budapest said would have negative consequences for the cultural life of Hungarians.

"I believe that if these institutions falter or are unavailable in any city or society, it will have a significant impact on the mental state of the society," she said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in