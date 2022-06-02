Russian Orthodox head escapes EU sanctions thanks to Orban

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church has been removed from the latest round of European Union measures to punish Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the insistence of Hungary

Via AP news wire
Thursday 02 June 2022 18:32
Russia Sanctions Kirill
Russia Sanctions Kirill

Thanks to the insistence of Hungary, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church has been removed from the latest round of European Union sanctions to punish Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, four EU diplomats told The Associated Press.

The sixth package of sanctions, which includes an embargo on most Russian oil imports into the 27-nation bloc by the end of the year, was approved by ambassadors Thursday following a political deal reached earlier this week by EU leaders.

The diplomats spoke on the condition of anonymity because the identity of the new individuals sanctioned has yet to be published. The sanctions will be adopted Friday by the EU Council.

Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church had been initially included in individuals the bloc wanted to sanction but the proposal needed to be approved unanimously. It was removed at the insistence of Hungary, which is perceived as Moscow's closest ally within the bloc.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threatened to derail the whole package of sanctions at the leader's summit unless he got guarantees that his country would not immediately be affected by the oil embargo. Hungary is more heavily dependent on Russian energy than most EU nations.

Recommended

The Hungarian government said sanctioning Kirill would have been inappropriate on grounds of respect for religious freedom.

Kirill, the head of one of the largest and most influential churches in Eastern Orthodoxy, has justified Russia’s invasion on spiritual grounds, describing it as a “metaphysical” battle against the West and its “gay parades.”

If sanctioned, Kirill would have faced travel bans and an asset freeze.

Kirill has echoed Putin’s unfounded claims that Ukraine was engaged in the “extermination” of Russian loyalists in the Donbas, the eastern region of Ukraine where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014.

According to the French presidency of the Council, those who will be sanctioned Friday include members of Russia's security and military apparatus, particularly those linked to massacres in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha.

Also being sanctioned are industrial and technological entities “linked to Russian aggression” and “oligarchs and actors of Russian propaganda and their family members."

Russia’s biggest bank, Sberbank, will now be excluded from SWIFT, the major global system for financial transfers from which the EU previously banned several smaller Russian banks. Among other sanctions, three Russian media outlets accused of propaganda will be prevented from distributing their content in the EU.

Recommended

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in