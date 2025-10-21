Firefighters contain blaze at Hungary's main oil refinery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Firefighters in Hungary have contained a blaze that broke out overnight at the country’s main oil refinery, authorities and Hungarian energy company MOL said Tuesday. No injuries have been reported.

The fire erupted Monday night in a processing unit of the Danube Refinery in Százhalombatta, south of the capital Budapest, MOL said in a statement posted to the Budapest Stock Exchange website Tuesday. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

MOL said emergency protocols were followed and units not affected by the blaze were being gradually restarted as damage assessments continued. The company added that it would focus on ensuring domestic fuel supplies and was considering whether to draw on Hungary’s strategic reserves.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Tuesday that he had spoken with MOL executives and the interior minister about the fire. “Hungary’s fuel supply is secure,” Orbán wrote on social media, adding that the circumstances surrounding the blaze were being investigated “as thoroughly as possible.”

Authorities said air quality around the refinery was being continuously monitored and no readings above health limits had been detected.

According to Hungary’s disaster management authority, the facility’s own fire brigade was first on the scene, supported by professional firefighters from nearby cities.

Eyewitnesses told the state news agency MTI that flames and smoke were visible from several kilometers away.