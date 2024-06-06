The Latest: Hunter Biden trial jury hears testimony from former gun store clerk

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Latest on Hunter Biden's federal gun trial (all times local):

Jurors in Hunter Biden's federal gun trial have heard from the former gun store clerk who sold him the the .38 caliber Colt revolver.

On Wednesday, the jury heard testimony from the clerk, Gordon Cleveland, who watched as the president’s son checked off “no” to the question of whether he was “an unlawful user of or addicted to” marijuana, stimulants, narcotics or any other controlled substance.

Federal prosecutors have argued Hunter Biden was in the throes of a heavy crack addiction when he bought the gun, and they’ve accused him of lying on the form.

Currently:

— Jurors in Hunter Biden’s trial hear from the clerk who sold him the gun at the center of the case

Here's the latest:

HUNTER BIDEN'S EX-WIFE'S, FORMER GIRLFRIEND'S TESTIMONY ON FINDING DRUG PARAPHE RNALIA

The courtroom grew quiet when Kathleen Buhle, who was married to Hunter for 20 years, walked in Wednesday.

She testified that she discovered her husband was using drugs when she found a crack pipe in an ashtray on their porch on July 3, 2015, a day after their anniversary.

When she confronted him, “he acknowledged smoking crack,” she said.

A LOOK AT THE KEY WITNESSES

The case playing out in Wilmington, Delaware, stems from a gun Hunter Biden bought in October 2018, months before his father, Joe Biden, announced his bid for the presidency.

Take a look at some key witnesses in the trial.