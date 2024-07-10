Storm Beryl carves a path toward the Northeast with damage and suspected tornadoes

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The remnants of Hurricane Beryl have spawned suspected tornadoes and caused damage on their path toward the Northeast after leaving millions in the Houston area without power.

Beryl, which hit Texas on Monday as a Category 1 hurricane, was a post-tropical cyclone early Wednesday and centered in northeastern Indiana with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kph), the National Weather Service reported. A flood watch was in effect for parts of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

The storm spawned suspected tornadoes in parts of Indiana and Kentucky. The roof and walls of a warehouse collapsed Tuesday evening in Posey County, Indiana, but no injuries were reported, officials said.

A flood watch was in effect for parts of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Beryl has been blamed for at least seven U.S. deaths — one in Louisiana and six in Texas — and at least 11 in the Caribbean. More than 1.7 million homes and businesses still lacked electricity Wednesday morning, down from a peak of over 2.7 million on Monday, according to PowerOutage.us.