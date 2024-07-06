Support truly

Watch live on Saturday (6 July) as tourists have been stranded at Cancun airport after Hurriance Beryl made landfall on the Mexican coast

Hurricane Beryl strengthened back into a Category 3 storm with winds of 115 mph on Thursday, July 4, and made landfall on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula overnight.

Beryl is now heading toward Texas after making landfall at the popular Mexico tourist destination Tulum on Friday morning with 85mph winds and dangerous storm surge.

Tropical Storm Beryl is set to bring dangerous rip currents to the Gulf Coast over the weekend before likely hitting southern Texas late Sunday. The storm will likely re-strengthen into a hurricane as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico, the National Weather Service said. Beryl is expected to hit Texas as a Category 1 hurricane, according to Accuweather.

Hurricane Beryl has killed at least eleven people, the Associated Press reports. Two of those killed — the first in St George’s, Grenada and the second in Hanover, Jamaica — died after hurricane-force winds knocked trees onto their homes.