Watch live: Category 2 Hurricane Helene set to make landfall in Florida

Lucy Leeson
Thursday 26 September 2024 16:03
Watch live as Category 2 Hurricane Helene is set to make landfall in Florida on Thursday (26 September).

Just over a month after Storm Debby hurtled into the Sunshine State, Hurricane Helene now threatens to become the strongest storm to hit the US in over a year. It is expected to make landfall near Florida’s Big Bend region late on Thursday.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, and several areas remain under hurricane warnings. Florida’s Big Bend will see the worst of the storm surge, with up to 20ft possible this week.

