Watch live: Category 2 Hurricane Helene set to make landfall in Florida

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Watch live as Category 2 Hurricane Helene is set to make landfall in Florida on Thursday (26 September).

Just over a month after Storm Debby hurtled into the Sunshine State, Hurricane Helene now threatens to become the strongest storm to hit the US in over a year. It is expected to make landfall near Florida’s Big Bend region late on Thursday.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, and several areas remain under hurricane warnings. Florida’s Big Bend will see the worst of the storm surge, with up to 20ft possible this week.