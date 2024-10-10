Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Florida as Tampa hit by flash floods and ‘catastrophic’ winds

Lucy Leeson
Thursday 10 October 2024 07:00
Comments
Close

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Head shot of Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Watch live as Hurricane Milton sweeps across Florida on Thursday (10 October) as Tampa is hit by flash floods and “catastrophic” winds.

The hurricane made landfall as a Category 3 storm early Wednesday night near Sarasota County’s Siesta Key, bringing destructive tornadoes, 28ft waves, strong winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surge across multiple areas.

The National Weather Service generated 111 tornado warnings, breaking a 2017 record.

More than 2.4 million customers were without power across the Sunshine State, according to outage tracker PowerOutage.US.

While Milton’s intensity continues to fluctuate, weakening to a Category 2 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center predicts it will be “one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida”.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in