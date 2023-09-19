Jump to content

Hurricane Nigel gains strength over the Atlantic Ocean

The National Weather Service says Hurricane Nigel is gaining strength over the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to intensify

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 19 September 2023 16:53
Tropical Weather
Tropical Weather

Hurricane Nigel is gaining strength over the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to intensify later this week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Nigel had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (145 kph) on Tuesday, making it a Category 1 hurricane. The wind speeds had increased from 80 mph (130 kph) that were reported in an earlier weather service advisory.

The system was centered about 630 miles (1,010 kilometers) east of Bermuda. The island territory might see swells from Nigel that could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, forecasters said. No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

The Miami-based hurricane center said Nigel could strengthen early Wednesday. However, it is expected to weaken on Thursday and Friday.

