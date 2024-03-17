Jump to content

Watch live: Iceland volcano spews lava near Grindavik as it erupts for fourth time in three months

Lucy Leeson
Sunday 17 March 2024 08:27
Watch live today (17 March) as an Iceland volcano spews lava near Grindavik as it erupts for the fourth time in three months.

A state of emergency has been declared in Iceland after the volcano erupted for the fourth time spewing bright orange lava metres into the air.

The dramatic event marks the fourth “alarming” volcanic eruption in three months along the Reykjavik peninsula, nearby the abandoned town of Grindavik.

The Icelandic Met Office said on Saturday night that the fissure had opened as livestreams of the event saw fountains of lava spewing into the sky.

Local media reports that residents of the nearby fishing town of Grindavik had been evacuated from the area, having received text messages telling them to leave just minutes earlier.

