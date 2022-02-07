Medical examiner IDs 3 dead in Wisconsin apartment shooting

The medical examiner's office on Monday identified the three people killed in a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee apartment building, including the man police say shot the two others before killing himself.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office report listed the deaths of 23-year-old Arieuna Reed and 31-year-old Michael Anderson as homicides and 26-year-old Larvell Huddleston as a suicide. Police said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

The three died Saturday following the shooting at Park Plaza apartments in Brown Deer. A fourth person, Eric Lewis, was injured and was shot in the leg.

Lewis told WITI-TV he heard a series of gunshots above his first-floor apartment and looked out his window to see that Reed had been shot. As Anderson and another woman came to her aid, Lewis said the shooter came outside and fired at all three through parked cars. The woman who tried to help Reed apparently was not hit.

Lewis said the shooter reloaded, walked up to Reed and shot her again.

While officers arrived and were fired upon, Lewis said he ran to check on Anderson. As he made contact, he said the shooter fired at him from an apartment balcony, hitting his right leg near his ankle.

About 45 minutes later, Lewis said he heard a single, muffled shot upstairs and believed the shooter turned the gun on himself. Police said that happened while a child was inside the apartment.

Anderson and Reed died at the scene, according to the medical examiner while Huddleston was pronounced dead at a hospital.

During the ordeal, a Brown Deer Police Department K-9 squad was struck but the dog and officers were not hit.

Wauwatosa police are leading this investigation in conjunction with the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team.