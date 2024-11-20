From Novak Djokovic to Iga Swiatek, players reflect on Rafael Nadal's career and retirement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

As Rafael Nadal retires from tennis, current and former players — from Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic to Iga Swiatek and Taylor Fritz and so many more — have been sharing their thoughts on what the owner of 22 Grand Slam titles meant to them and to their sport.

___

“He was pretty much the perfect role model for younger tennis players, for kids. And it’s been an honor to just get the chance to play him and to play someone who I obviously grew up watching. I mean, it’s crazy that it’s kind of just like an end of an era here.” — Taylor Fritz, this year's U.S. Open runner-up and currently ranked No. 4.

___

“It’s been such an honor to see him play. I’ve been to his matches and watched him live. He’s a really special athlete who motivated me to fight for every point. His attitude is something … iconic.” — Elina Svitolina, three-time Grand Slam semifinalist.

___

“What a legend. What a great ambassador for the sport. One of the greatest athletes ever — not just in tennis.” — Thanasi Kokkinakis, 2022 Australian Open men’s doubles champion.

___

“From what I heard, off the court, he didn’t change at all with success. And that’s something that sometimes is not easy to do. I respect that.” — Daniil Medvedev, 2021 U.S. Open champion and twice the runner-up to Nadal in Grand Slam finals.

___

“What an amazing champ, no? Amazing person. Always willing to get better.” — Conchita Martinez, 1994 Wimbledon champion and Billie Jean King Cup tournament director.

___

“We all know how special he was to the sport, and I think he will continue to be super special to the sport. ... You couldn’t help but admire the way that he went about everything.” — Tommy Paul, 2023 Australian Open semifinalist.

___

“We’re going to always love you. We’re going to always miss you.” — Serena Williams, 23-time Grand Slam champion.

___

“I feel very lucky to have experienced moments on and off the court with him. And I’ve said it many times before that I would have liked to have shared many more.” — Carlos Alcaraz, four-time Grand Slam champion.

___

“Honestly, he was the only player I watched, so I don’t know if I’m going to watch tennis at all now.” — Iga Swiatek, five-time major champion.

___

“He has this ferocious energy on the court, but off the court, he’s this really humble, really nice, person. ... He’s an incredible role model for anyone to look at — and not try to be him, because that is very difficult, but try to take some of the things.” — Yannick Hanfmann, a German once ranked 45th.

___

“The way he competes, he could maybe be down 6-0, 5-0, 40-Love, and still have a chance to win. He’s one of those guys you never think is out of it, one of those almost-perfect competitors. For me to meet him for the first time was pretty crazy. I got to practice with him a few times, which was an amazing experience for me. Obviously, I never got to play him. Probably lucky that I never got to play him.” — Ben Shelton, 2023 U.S. Open semifinalist.

___

“Obviously his record on clay, and at Roland Garros, is amazing. You cannot compare it to anything. When such a big name, such a big athlete, is about to finish his career, it’s kind of sad. We’re going to miss his banana forehands. His fighting spirit. His ‘Vamos!’ I’m happy I was able to see him play and to play against him.” — Ilya Marchenko, a player who’s been ranked in the top 50 and is the captain of Ukraine’s Billie Jean King Cup team.

___

“Whatever he will do next, he’s going to do it really well, for sure. He’s an incredible, incredible, incredible person, and it’s going to be sad for tennis and sports, in general. His grit, his passion, how he fights for every point, how he competes.” — Francisco Cerúndolo, who has been ranked in the top 20.

___

“Your tenacity, your fighting spirit, the energy that you brought, the power, is something that will be studied and is something that will be transferred to many, many generations that are coming up. I’ve been honored and thrilled to be called your rival. The tennis world and the sports world will miss the incredible energy that you brought.” — Novak Djokovic, 24-time Grand Slam champion and Nadal's opponent in 60 matches.

___

“The passion and intensity that you've played with was something that all tennis players aspire to and all tennis fans will remember you for. It’s been incredible watching you.” — Andy Murray, three-time Grand Slam champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist.

___

“He has been an example for all of us. We all have been able to learn from him.” — Roberto Bautista Agut, 2019 Wimbledon semifinalist and Nadal's Davis Cup teammate.

___

