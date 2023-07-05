Rain affects play at Wimbledon for 3rd straight day but matches start under the roof on Centre Court

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wimbledon is being played indoors again on Day 3 of the grass-court tournament.

Rain again affected play on Wednesday, forcing matches on the outside courts to be suspended after less than a half hour of action.

Only two of the stadiums at the All England Club have roofs — Centre Court and No. 1 Court.

Top-seeded woman Iga Swiatek and defending men's champion Novak Djokovic were both scheduled to play on Centre Court after the opening match between Daria Kasatkina and Jodie Burrage.

On No. 1 Court, third-seeded Daniil Medvedev was playing Arthur Fery.

Only eight matches were completed at Wimbledon on Tuesday because of persistent showers, creating a huge backlog for the tournament.

On Wednesday, players like Swiatek and Djokovic will be playing in the second round while many players have yet to even take the court in the first round.

