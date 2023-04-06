IMF head expects less than 3% global economic growth in 2023

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The International Monetary Fund chief is warning that the world economy is expected to grow less than 3% in 2023, down from 3.4% last year, increasing the risk of hunger and poverty globally.

Kristalina Georgieva said Thursday growth is expected to remain around 3% for the next five years, calling it “our lowest medium-term growth forecast since 1990.” She says slower growth would be a “severe blow, making it even harder for low-income nations to catch up.”

She also warns that poverty and hunger could further increase, a dangerous trend that was started by the COVID crisis.” Her comments come ahead of next week’s spring meetings of the IMF and its sister lending agency the World Bank in Washington.