Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

India's parliament passes energy conservation bill

On the heels of finalizing its updated climate targets, the Indian government took another step toward their climate goals by passing amendments to a 21-year-old energy conservation bill, making it easier to put a price on carbon emissions on polluting industries and encouraging the use of non-fossil fuel sources to generate power across the country

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 09 August 2022 16:10

India's parliament passes energy conservation bill

Show all 2

On the heels of finalizing its updated climate targets, the Indian government took another step toward their climate goals by passing amendments to a 21-year-old energy conservation bill, which makes it easier to put a price on carbon emissions and encourages the use of non-fossil fuel sources to generate power across the country.

The bill sets out a minimum requirement for renewable energy use for corporations and residential buildings. It also grants clean energy users carbon-saving certificates that can be sold or traded and lays out a new energy efficiency standard in homes, which account for 24% of India’s electricity use.

There are also penalties for corporations who aren't using an adequate amount of renewable energy sources to power their operations.

The bill is “a positive step” towards India's climate targets, said Madhura Joshi, India energy transitions lead at E3G, a climate change think tank.

“The share of clean energy sources powering India’s industries and homes will definitely increase as a result of this bill,” he said.

Recommended

Last week, India committed to reducing emissions caused by activities for the nation’s economic growth by 45% by 2030 from 2005 levels. The country also plans to get half of its energy requirements from non-fossil fuel-based energy sources by 2030, and promote a federal government program that encourages people to make green lifestyle changes.

“Every unit of energy saved or conserved is critical for reducing emissions,” said Bharath Jairaj who leads the World Resources Institute’s India energy program. Including large residential buildings into building codes that require energy conservation is a key highlight of the bill and reducing emissions, he said.

Scientists say cutting greenhouse gases is essential for limiting the effects of climate change, which has already brought hotter weather and more devastating floods to India.

The bill is also the first time the Indian government has proposed a carbon trading system. Unlike in a few other parts of the world, the so-called carbon market is still a fledgling idea in India, Jairaj said.

“(It's) bound to become an important tool to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in India,” he added.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in