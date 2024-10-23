Building collapses during heavy rains in southern India city, killing at least 5 workers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A seven-story building under construction collapsed in southern India during heavy monsoon rains, killing at least five workers and trapping three others, police said Wednesday.

Police said in a statement that 13 people have been rescued so far by fire and disaster response teams. The entire building collapsed Tuesday in the Babusapalya area of Bengaluru, one of India’s information and technology hubs.

The cause of the collapse is still being investigated.

Such accidents are common in India during the monsoon season from June to September. Regulations are poorly enforced, and some builders cut corners, use substandard materials, or add unauthorized extra floors, leading to structural collapses.