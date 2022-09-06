Jump to content
Life for many in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru is disrupted after two days of torrential rains set off long traffic snarls, widespread power cuts and heavy floods that swept into homes and submerged roads

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 06 September 2022 06:38

India's Bengaluru flooded after days of torrential rains

Life for many in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru was disrupted on Tuesday after two days of torrential rains set off long traffic snarls, widespread power cuts and heavy floods that swept into homes and submerged roads.

With several parts of the city still heavily waterlogged, videos on social media showed people hopping onto tractors to get to work. Many schools were shut on Monday over the heavy downpours and authorities have warned of interruptions to the water supply. Boats were deployed to rescue people submerged in floodwaters.

The chief minister said some areas in the city saw 150% more rain than usual in the first week of September, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.

The city, dubbed India's tech capital, is home to several technology companies and many of their offices have been lashed by the rains, prompting employees to work from home.

India's weather department has said the southern peninsula will continue to see heavy and isolated rainfall over the next five days.

