Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

India's top court creates task force on workplace safety after doctor was raped and killed

India’s top court has set up of a task force of doctors who will make recommendations on safety of health care workers at their workplaces

Sheikh Saaliq
Tuesday 20 August 2024 07:48
India Rape Outrage
India Rape Outrage (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

India’s top court on Tuesday set up a national task force of doctors who will make recommendations on safety of healthcare workers at their workplaces, days after the rape and killing of a trainee doctor that sparked outrage and nationwide protests.

Doctors and medics across India have been holding protests, candlelight marches and even temporarily refused care for non-emergency patients since Aug. 9 when the killing in the eastern city of Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal state. The doctors say the assault highlights the vulnerability of health care workers in hospitals and medical campuses across India.

The rape and killing of the 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata city’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital has also focused rage on the chronic issue of violence against women.

A police volunteer has been arrested and charged with the crime.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in