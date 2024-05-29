Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP PHOTOS: Weeks of sweltering heat scorch northern India

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 29 May 2024 05:13

AP PHOTOS: Weeks of sweltering heat scorch northern India

Show all 18

People in northern India have been struggling with an unrelenting, weekslong heat wave that has forced schools to close in some places and raised the risk of heatstrokes for laborers working outdoors.

India’s weather department expects the high temperatures to persist across the region for the next few days and has put several states on high alert.

Some parts of Rajasthan reported up to 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday. The nearby states of Punjab and Haryana also saw temperatures soar, with parts of the capital, New Delhi, topping the 48 C (118 F) mark on Tuesday.

India declares a heat wave whenever temperatures are above 45 C (113 F).

The extreme heat in northern India has coincided with a 6-week general election, increasing health risks as people wait in long lines to cast their vote. The voting ends on Saturday.

The sizzling temperatures are also taking a toll on animals, putting them at risk of dehydration and heatstroke.

Sitaram, an animal conservationist in the city of Bikaner in Rajasthan who goes by one name, said that endangered chinkaras — also known as Indian gazelle — are facing a shortage for water. His rescue center has been looking after the sick and injured chinkaras and providing them shelter and water to beat the heat.

April, May and June are always hot in most parts of India before monsoon rains bring cooler temperatures. But extreme heat is fast becoming a public health crisis in India, with the warm weather getting more intense in the past decade and typically accompanied by severe water shortages.

Tens of millions of India’s 1.4 billion people lack running water.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in