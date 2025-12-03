India rolls back order to preinstall cybersecurity app on smartphones

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

India’s telecoms ministry on Wednesday rolled back its order for smartphone manufacturers to preinstall a government-run cybersecurity app on new devices.

The Ministry of Communications on Monday asked smartphone makers to install the government’s “Sanchar Saathi” app within 90 days and to prevent users from disabling it. It also required manufacturers to push the app onto older models through a software update.

Monday’s directive led to widespread criticism and concerns of violation of data privacy and user consent in one of the largest handset markets in the world. That order also clashed with policies of companies like U.S.-based Apple, which prohibits preinstalling third-party apps on its devices, including those developed by governments.

The ministry said in a statement Wednesday that 600,000 new users had registered to download the app in the last day. While noting its increased acceptance, it said the government “has decided not to make the preinstallation mandatory for mobile manufacturers.”

“The app is secure and purely meant to help citizens from bad actors in the cyberworld. There is no other function other than protecting the users in the app and they can remove the app whenever they want,” the statement said.

On Tuesday, India’s telecom minister, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, had called the app voluntary after privacy advocates said it could erode user privacy and consent.

The “Sanchar Saathi” app, which was released in January, was designed to let users block and track lost or stolen phones and to identify and shut down fraudulent mobile connections. Since its launch, it has drawn at least 14 million downloads, according to government data.