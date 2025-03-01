AP PHOTOS: Wrathful deities are invoked in a Tibetan Buddhist dance in a monastery in north India

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wearing colorful robes and fearsome masks, the monks high stepped and spun around around the sandstone courtyard to the sound of drums, cymbals and long horns. Behind them towered the wrathful Buddhist diety Mahakala with his crown of skulls, carrying a bowl of blood and the legendary weapon Vajra.

The cham dance is performed in this monastery in the Himalayas the day before the Tibetan New Year, known as Losar, evoking Mahakala to remove obstacles and cleanse the place of negative energy.

Palpung Sherabling is a branch of a monastery founded in the 18th century in eastern Tibet. It’s situated near the north Indian town of Baijnath in Himachal Pradesh, and belongs to the Karma Kagyu school of Tibetan Buddhism. Some of its monks come from exiled Tibetan families, while others are from nearby Indian hill towns and other places in the Himalayas.

A row of monks sat in a corner of the gallery, setting the beat with ritual instruments. When they paused, the chatter of house sparrows filled the courtyard. There were dozens nesting in the eaves and gaps of the building, which houses hundreds of monks.

Dancers emerged from behind a printed yellow curtain, often two at a time, representing Mahakala, or mythical creatures in the shape of dragons, birds, animals, and human skeletons. Each creature followed its own rhythm — some lively and expressive, others measured and stately.

In the middle of the courtyard there was a shrine-like structure, containing a large mask-like representation of Mahakala, which the monks had sculpted out of barley flour mixed with butter. At the end of the dance, the whole structure was carried outside to be ritually burnt.

The faithful believe that the fire burns away all that is obstructive and evil, entrapped by the Mahakala sculpture.