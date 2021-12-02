India confirms first 2 cases of omicron variant

India has confirmed its first two cases of the omicron coronavirus variant.

India’s Health Ministry says the cases include two men in southern Karnataka state. The ministry says they came from abroad, but did not say where.

Health official Lav Agarwal said all contacts of the two men had been traced and tested for the virus.

India has already classified at least 12 “at risk” and six “ultra-risk” countries in response to the threat posed by the omicron variant.

Some Indian states have issued strict restriction guidelines for international arrivals as precautionary measures, including mandatory COVID-19 tests for those originating from South Africa Botswana and Hong Kong.