India confirms first 2 cases of omicron variant
India has confirmed its first two cases of the omicron coronavirus variant
India has confirmed its first two cases of the omicron coronavirus variant.
India’s Health Ministry says the cases include two men in southern Karnataka state. The ministry says they came from abroad, but did not say where.
Health official Lav Agarwal said all contacts of the two men had been traced and tested for the virus.
India has already classified at least 12 “at risk” and six “ultra-risk” countries in response to the threat posed by the omicron variant.
Some Indian states have issued strict restriction guidelines for international arrivals as precautionary measures, including mandatory COVID-19 tests for those originating from South Africa Botswana and Hong Kong.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.