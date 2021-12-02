India confirms first 2 cases of omicron variant

India has confirmed its first two cases of the omicron coronavirus variant

Via AP news wire
Thursday 02 December 2021 11:26
Virus Outbreak India
Virus Outbreak India
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

India has confirmed its first two cases of the omicron coronavirus variant.

India’s Health Ministry says the cases include two men in southern Karnataka state. The ministry says they came from abroad, but did not say where.

Health official Lav Agarwal said all contacts of the two men had been traced and tested for the virus.

India has already classified at least 12 “at risk” and six “ultra-risk” countries in response to the threat posed by the omicron variant.

Some Indian states have issued strict restriction guidelines for international arrivals as precautionary measures, including mandatory COVID-19 tests for those originating from South Africa Botswana and Hong Kong.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in