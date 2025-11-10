Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Car explodes near historic fort in India's capital, killing at least 8 people, police say

Police in India's capital say a car exploded near the city's historic Red Fort , killing at least eight people and triggering a fire that damaged several vehicles parked nearby

Via AP news wire
Monday 10 November 2025 15:19 GMT

A car exploded near the historic Red Fort in India's capital Monday, killing at least eight people, injuring several others and triggering a fire that damaged several vehicles parked nearby, New Delhi police said.

Several fire engines rushed to the scene after the blast was reported near one of the gates of the Red Fort metro station, the city's fire services said. The cause of the explosion remained unclear.

Sanjay Tyagi, a spokesman for the city's police force, told The Associated Press that at least 8 people were killed, and several others injured. “We are investigating the cause of the blast,” he said.

Formerly an imperial palace, the Red Fort is a major tourist attraction in New Delhi. Local media footage showed damaged vehicles and a police cordon at the site.

A witness who lives near the site told the NDTV broadcaster that he heard a “window-shattering sound” and then saw flames engulfing multiple vehicles.

