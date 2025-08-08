Praggnanandhaa looks to achieve the No. 1 chess ranking to add to India's dominance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

India has become a major power in international chess led by its highest-ranked player, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa. He's No. 4 in the world, one place above compatriots Gukesh Dommaraju, the current world champion, and Arjun Erigaisi, who are tied for fifth.

Praggnanandhaa, who will celebrate his 20th birthday on Sunday, has an ambition to be the best. Beating the current No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in 2022, when Praggnanandhaa was congratulated by India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, was an early sign that his ambition is realistic.

“I can become world No. 1 and world champion,” he told The Associated Press.

He said the presence of his Indian compatriots near the top of the rankings helps.

“We all push each other. Gukesh winning the world championship inspired me to push myself. We are growing together and it’s good for all of us," he said.

At 12 years and 10 months, ‘Pragg’ became one of the youngest-ever grand masters, the title awarded to exceptional players by the world's chess federation.

“I think (in India) all of us have these common traits that I think comes from the Indian background. I think we are all, hard-working and we focus on improving more, rather than results ... but it is an individual sport, so people have their own strengths and weaknesses.”

In 2023, he was praised by India Prime Minister Narendra Modi for beating the second- and third-ranked players to make it to the World Cup final — India accounted for four of the last eight in the tournament — where he was beaten by Carlsen.

A long journey

He has come a long way since he first picked up chess pieces at the age of five to play against his sister — Vaishali Rameshbabu is a double youth champion — at home, never imagining that he would one day be recognized in the streets of his hometown Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu that has been at the center of the chess explosion.

Before 2000, India had three grand masters but has produced over 80 since, with 30 coming from the southern state alone.

The most famous was the godfather of Indian chess. Viswanathan Anand became a grand master in 1988 as a teenager and went on to win five world championships. “We started playing chess when Anand was world champion,” said Praggnanandhaa. “He inspired all of us.”

Having a star at the top was helped by healthy grassroots competition in Chennai.

“There were lots of local events happening every weekend and the players were really strong," he said. "I was always playing in higher categories, so when I was playing my age category, I was just already way stronger because of that experience.”

Financial help needed

When players reach a certain level, resources are needed. For those not from wealthy backgrounds, the private as well as the public sector can help young talents turn a hobby into a career.

There may be more money in the future due to digital world getting involved in one of the most ancient of games. Praggnanandhaa competed at the esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia in July, the first edition to feature chess.

Over 30,000 fans watched this faster version of the game online.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for chess players and a new avenue,” Praggnanandhaa said.

