Indiana eliminates 25 athletic department jobs in preparation for revenue sharing, AP source says
Indiana University has eliminated 25 athletic department jobs as it prepares for revenue sharing with athletes that is expected to begin this year
Indiana University has eliminated 25 athletic department jobs as it prepares for revenue sharing with athletes that is expected to begin this year, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday.
The person requested anonymity because the school had not made a public announcement.
School officials are attempting to trim the budget in each division of the athletic department, such as compliance and communications, by roughly 10%. That means roughly a dozen vacant jobs will not be filled, with the remaining cuts coming from layoffs.
The Hoosiers will not be eliminating any sports programs and no coaches or team staff members have been affected by the cuts.
The Indianapolis Star reported the employees were notified of the decision in a letter on Thursday.
This story has been corrected. A previous version reported erroneously that Indiana was laying off 25 athletic department workers instead of eliminating 25 jobs, about a dozen of which are vacant.