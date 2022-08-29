Dutch soldier shot in Indianapolis dies of his injuries
The Dutch Defense Ministry says that one of three Dutch soldiers wounded in a shooting outside a hotel in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend has died
Dutch soldier shot in Indianapolis dies of his injuriesShow all 2
One of three Dutch soldiers wounded in a shooting outside a hotel in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend has died, the Dutch Defense Ministry said Monday.
The commando died of his injuries "surrounded by family and colleagues," the ministry said in a statement.
The soldier was one of three members of the Dutch Commando Corps who were shot and wounded early Saturday after what Indianapolis police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel where they were staying, authorities said.
The Marion County coroner's office in Indianapolis identified the victim as Simmie Poetsema, 26, but didn't immediately release any additional information.
The two other wounded soldiers were conscious, the Defense Ministry said.
The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. in Indianapolis’ entertainment district. The Defense Ministry said the three soldiers were from the Commando Corps and were in Indiana for training.
Indianapolis police said they believe some sort of altercation between the three victims and another person or people led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.
The Indiana National Guard said the soldiers had been training at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, a 1,000-acre (405-hectare) complex about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southeast of the downtown Indianapolis shooting scene. The Guard said in a statement that the center is used for training by the Department of Defense “as well as other allies.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.