Independent
Trump latest
From opera houses to the Indy 500: Arturo Chacón-Cruz's next big stage

Acclaimed opera tenor Arturo Chacón-Cruz will perform “God Bless America” during pre-race ceremonies for the Indianapolis 500

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 13 May 2025 19:36 BST
Indy 500-God Bless America
Indy 500-God Bless America (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Chacón-Cruz is the winner of the 2024 International Opera Awards’ Readers’ Award and has performed in more than 60 leading roles in 30 countries. He’s appeared in major opera houses such as New York’s Metropolitan Opera, La Scala in Milan, San Francisco Opera and Vienna’s Staatsoper.

Chacón-Cruz is acclaimed in the operas of Verdi, Puccini and the French Romantic repertoire, with signature roles including Werther, Don Carlo, Cavaradossi, Hoffmann and Manrico.

In 2018, he was named GQ Latin America’s Man of the Year.

Based in Miami with his wife and son, Chacón-Cruz continues to represent both his Mexican heritage and American journey. He became an American citizen in 2010 and said singing “God Bless America” at the Indy 500 is “a moment that reflects my artistic path and the country I now call home.”

IMS and IndyCar President Doug Boles called the Indy 500 pre-race ceremony and singing of “God Bless America” one of the most important tributes to the United States.

“Arturo has performed throughout the world, on some of the largest stages, so it’s only fitting that he now adds his talent to ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ at the Racing Capital of the World," Boles said.

