AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press
Friday 13 October 2023 05:09

Oct. 6-13, 2023

Indians in traditional attire pose as they practice the Garba, a traditional dance of Gujarat state, ahead of the Navratri festival in Ahmedabad, India. Students light candles in Nepal as they pay tribute to Nepali nationals who lost their lives in the fighting in Israel. Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

