Indonesia and Australia hold joint military drills after signing a new defense agreement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Indonesian and Australian militaries began joint combat drills off Indonesia’s main island of Java on Wednesday with about 2,000 troops training in air, maritime, amphibious and land operations.

They'll participate in a live-fire exercise near Banongan beach of East Java's Situbondo district with tanks, artillery, infantry and attack helicopters, a joint landing operation and a non-combat evacuation used for a disaster.

The four-day Keris Woomera 2024 exercise highlighted the cooperation between the countries strengthened by the recent signing of the Australia-Indonesia Defense Cooperation Agreement.

Although Indonesia is often presented as one of Australia’s most important neighbors and strategic allies, the relationship has fluctuated.

Recent disagreements include allegations that Australia had wiretapped private phone calls of a past Indonesian president, Indonesia’s use of capital punishment on Australian drug smugglers, and the smuggling of migrants.

“This joint exercise aimed to strengthening the partnership between Indonesia and Australia as we are building trust and to increase capabilities and interoperability,” said Lt. Col. Empri Airudin, who lead the Indonesian delegation. “It can also be regarded as a way of maintaining security and stability in the region.”

The exercise is also part of Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2024, Australia’s largest international engagement activity in the region, taking place in Australia and Indonesia, Commander of the Australian Amphibious Task Force Captain Chris Doherty told reporters.

“This bilateral exercise will test all facets of the Australian Amphibious Task Force, and allow all its components to work effectively together as a cohesive team with our Indonesian partners,” he said, adding that the KW24 could provide the troops of the two nations with the ability to rapidly deploy forces in response to a range of missions.

Analysts consider Indonesia's defense a priority of new President Prabowo Subianto. He wants to expand his military by buying submarines, frigates and fighter jets and wants to initiate more defense cooperation with various countries.

Indonesia has held military exercises with other countries, including the Russian navy on Nov. 4 in Indonesia’s East Java seas, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine brought renewed concerns over China’s assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific.

Last month, Indonesia said its patrol ships drove away a Chinese coast guard ship that disrupted a survey being undertaken by a state-owned energy company in a part of the South China Sea disputed by both countries.

China has rapidly expanded its military and has become increasingly assertive in pursuing territorial claims in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims virtually in its entirety. The tensions have led to more frequent confrontations, primarily with the Philippines and Vietnam, though the longtime territorial disputes also involve Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei and Taiwan.

However, during Subianto’s first overseas visit as Indonesia’s new leader to Beijing during weekend, he called for collaboration rather than confrontation with China after the signing of $10 billion in new deals at a business forum before departing to the U.S. on Sunday. He and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to hold a first-ever joint meeting of their foreign and defense ministers in 2025.

___

Karmini reported from Jakarta, Indonesia.