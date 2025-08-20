German foreign minister backs Israel and Palestine two-state solution during Indonesia visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The foreign minister of Germany called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas after a meeting Wednesday with his counterpart in Indonesia.

Johann Wadephul and Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono said the humanitarian catastrophe resulting from the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza is unbearable and a two-state solution is the sole means of ending the conflict.

“The goal for all of us is clear: a two-state solution, which must be negotiated,” Wadephul said.

Sugiono, who like many Indonesians uses a single name, told a joint news conference with Wadephul in the capital Jakarta that they also discussed how to overcome geopolitical challenges and rising trade barriers during the productive and contructive meeting.

Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, is a longtime supporter of Palestine and does not recognize Israel.

“Germany, as a special friend and partner of Israel, also has a responsibility, and I believe we will have responsible discussions about this in the future,” Wadephul said.

Germany supports Israel’s fight against Hamas while calling on Israel to take further measures to alleviate suffering in Gaza.

“There is now a very acute opportunity for a conflict resolution in which many neighboring countries have contributed to this,” Wadephul said. “It would be in all of our interests if this political conflict could be resolved through a peaceful process.”

The meeting took place on the second leg of Wadephul's five-day trip to Indonesia and Japan, which he called key partners for economic relations to build free trade, competition and fairness.

“It is crucial for us that, in a world of crises and conflicts, of trade restrictions and trade barriers, we build a network of strong, global partnerships with whom we connect politically and economically,” Wadephul said.

The talks came as the Trump administration enacted new tariffs on dozens of countries, including a 19% rate on Indonesia and 10% on the European Union.

Germany is Indonesia’s main trading partner and investor in Europe, with trade volume last year reaching $6.15 billion, while Europe’s largest economy invested more than $343 million in Indonesia in 2024, Sugiono said.

Negotiations between Indonesia and Germany on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement likely can be concluded in 2026, he said.

“The CEPA will further expand opportunities for cooperation, particularly in the economic sector, between the two countries to increase trade and investment,” Sugiono said, adding that Germany has made a 1.6 billion euro ($1.8 billion) commitment to Indonesia's clean energy future through the Just Energy Transition Partnership.

Wadephul also praised Indonesia’s role during the mediation of the July conflict between Thailand and Cambodia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations for serving as an anchor of stability in Southeast Asia.